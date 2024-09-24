With shoe size 22, this US teen has the largest feet, hands in the world

This US teenager might seem like an ordinary child but he has already set two world records at just 16 years of age. Eric Kilburn Jr from the US state of Michigan has a simple life revolving school, sports and friends but in whatever he does, he stands out. With feet measuring 13.5 inches, 16-year-old Eric Kilburn Jr wears shoes of size 23 in the US or a size 22 for the UK.(guinessworldrecords.com)

Kilburn Jr now has the largest recorded feet and hands on any teenager in the world. With feet measuring 13.5 inches, he wears shoes of size 23 in the US or a size 22 for the UK.

For comparison, an average adult male's shoes range from size 8 to 9.

His hands, which are equally extraordinary, extend to 9.13 inches. At his age, an average male hand is just over 7.4 inches long.

(Also read: Man in Andhra Pradesh creates the world's smallest washing machine. And, it works)

"Can't buy shoes since 5th grade"

Standing at 6 feet and 10 inches, Kilburn Jr told the Guinness World Records 2025 book that he first noticed his size was unusual in kindergarten. He said he was "much taller and larger than his friends."

As he grew, so did his hand and feet but not in a way that seemed typical for a boy his age. He said he began noticing how his large hands and feet affected his everyday life.

Eric Kilburn's hands extend to 9.13 inches. At his age, an average male hand is just over 7.4 inches long.(guinessworldrecords.com)

Kilburn Jr was unable to buy shoes from a store "since around fifth grade”. He was left with no choice but to order custom-made shoes that cost over $1,500 ( ₹1.25 lakh) for a pair.

This was when his mother began to wonder if his unusual size might qualify him for a world record.

If her son's name could be included in the Guinness World Records book, she thought company's would be willing to sponsor shoes for him. At 14 years old, he applied to be part of the record titles.

Puma offered to make him shoes

As he gained popularity, several shoe companies including Puma and Under Armour offered him custom-made shoes and boots.

For Kilburn Jr, the most amazing part of his long journey was "having the connection with the amazing shoe companies, and all of the people who stepped up to help me when I needed shoes."

The teen says people are amazed about the size of his feet and hands and often strike conversations with him about them. "It’s okay to stand out. Don’t let negativity distract you from your goals," he advised.

(Also read: Egyptian man visits seven wonders of the world in under a week, creates world record)