 ‘Milind Soman should have…’: Bureaucrat on Puma ad showing actor running on railway tracks | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Milind Soman should have…’: Bureaucrat on Puma ad showing actor running on railway tracks

ByArfa Javaid
May 07, 2024 06:57 PM IST

The IRAS officer urged Puma to put a disclaimer on the ad showing Milind Soman jogging on railway tracks.

An Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS) officer, Ananth Rupanagudi, shared his disagreement with the Puma ad featuring actor Milind Soman. The advertisement shows Milind Soman jogging on a railway track, which the officer says is “treated as trespassing”. He also tagged the brand and urged them to put a disclaimer on the advertisement.

Puma ad featuring Milind Soman has caused quite a stir on social media. (Screengrab)
Puma ad featuring Milind Soman has caused quite a stir on social media. (Screengrab)

Read| Push-ups for selfie: Milind Soman’s ‘barter’ for female fans in Ludhiana

“I have a problem with this ad, Puma. Railway tracks aren’t meant for jogging, and it’s treated as trespassing. Milind Soman - you should have verified this before shooting this ad,” wrote Rupanagudi on X. He added, “Puma, please put a disclaimer on this ad.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Watch the video here:

The video was shared on May 5. It has since then garnered over 11,000 views. Additionally, the video has received a flurry of likes and comments.

Also Read| The biggest challenge in fitness is laziness: Milind Soman

Here’s what social media users have to say:

“Deserted track or is it the artificial track created for advertisement,” posted an individual. To this, Rupanagudi replied, “I believe it’s the railway track in the Borivali National Park. But running on the track of Indian Railways is fundamentally wrong. The messaging of the ad is not correct.”

Another added, “You can’t expect Milind Soman to verify this as he is the ‘model’. If at all, the agency who created this ad and perhaps the manufacturer - Puma - are responsible.”

To this, the Rupanagudi said, “Well, there’s something called common sense. Maybe it’s not so common.”

“This ad was definitely shot at Borivali National Park. Several familiar buildings are visible. The railway line is, of course, the tiny NG line in the park,” said a third.

Rupanagudi replied, “It’s not about where it is shot but the messaging in the ad. It would convey that it’s okay to jog and run on the tracks, which isn’t correct. Just like one of the ads that glorified alarm chain pulling.”

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

News / Trending / ‘Milind Soman should have…’: Bureaucrat on Puma ad showing actor running on railway tracks

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On