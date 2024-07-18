Egyptian man visits seven wonders of the world in under a week, creates world record

An Egyptian man broke the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the fastest visit to all seven wonders of the world. Magdy Eissa, 45, completed the incredible feat in just 6 days, 11 hours, and 52 minutes, beating the previous record set by Englishman Jamie McDonald by a margin of 4.5 hours. Guinness World Record holder Magdy Eissa at the Taj Mahal in India and Christ the Redeemer in Brazil. (GWR)

He started his journey to the seven wonders at the Great Wall of China, followed by India’s ivory-white marble mausoleum Taj Mahal, the rose-red city of Petra in Jordan, Rome’s Colosseum, Christ the Redeemer’s outstretched arms in Brazil, the lost city of Machu Picchu in Peru, and finally concluding at the ancient Mayan metropolis of Chichén Itzá in Mexico.

“Fastest time to visit the New Seven Wonders of the World is 6 days 11 hrs 52 min by Magdy Eissa,” wrote Guinness World Records while sharing a video on Instagram by Eissa.

How was this record achieved?

To complete his childhood dream of visiting all the wonders of the world, Eissa was only allowed to travel by public transport, so he took flights, buses, trains, subways, and other means to achieve this. “I had to navigate a complex web of flights, trains, buses, subways and walking between transportation hubs and the Wonders. A single disruption could derail the entire itinerary and result in a flight back home!” he told GWR.

Here’s how people reacted to this world record:

“So amazing,” wrote an individual.

Another added, “That is very fast!”

“Must be tiring,” said a third.

A fourth joked, “Jetlag is afraid of this guy.”

Many in the comments section congratulated Eissa on his achievement.