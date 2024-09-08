6.74-foot iPhone: Indian-origin YouTuber smashes world record with giant iPhone creation

Indian-origin YouTuber Arun Rupesh Maini, widely known as Mrwhosetheboss, created the world's biggest iPhone and set a world record for it. His massive version of the iPhone 15 pro-max stands at an impressive 6.74 feet in height. This special phone also has unique features. The structure was built with the help of Matthew Perks, also known as DIYPerks. Snapshot of the world’s biggest iPhone created by Indian-origin YouTuber.

To win the title, the phone had to be functional, so theirs, built with an 88-inch OLED TV, could send texts and emails, run all apps, and even snap photos. It also features lighting and a charging socket that can accommodate the world's largest USB-C cable.

Maini told Guinness World Records (GWR), "Growing up, I would disappear into the library for hours to read the latestGuinness World Recordsbooks, so to achievean award myself feels absolutely surreal." He further added, "It feels like a full circle moment. I'm so proud of both our team and Matt for pulling off what's never been done before." (Also Read: Flower seller’s son goes on hunger strike for iPhone, viral video sparks outrage)

Watch the video of the world's biggest iPhone here:

This post was shared on September 6. Since being shared, it has gained more than 2.5 million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments. In fact, the video is currently trending on YouTube at number 16.

Here's how people reacted to the world's biggest iPhone:

An individual wrote, "It all started with Mr. Beast's giant iPhone. I am glad Arun simply did not just plug a iPhone to a bigger screen unlike Jimmy's version. He did much more, and every attention to detail won the Guinness Record. Kudos and congratulations to the whole team! Definitely a win for Linus too."

Another person added, "After 1000 years, archaeologists will find this and add this to the evidence of giant humans' existence."

"This is insane! Youre truly bringing the Youtube game to the next level," posted someone else.

According to GWR, Arun began uploading content to YouTube in 2011 and has since built an enormous following through his tech reviews. He made this giant iPhone to celebrate overtaking Apple in YouTube subscribers, a goal he's been pursuing recently.