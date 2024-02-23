Man in Andhra Pradesh creates the world's smallest washing machine. And, it works

Guinness World Records (GWR) took to Instagram to share an interesting creation by a man from Andhra Pradesh. The organisation shared a video that shows the man's astonishing creation - the world’s smallest washing machine - and it even works. The image shows the world's smallest washing machine created by a man in Andhra Pradesh. (Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)

“Smallest washing machine 37 mm x 41 mm x 43 mm (1.45 in x 1.61 in x 1.69 in) by Sai Tirumalaneedi,” GWR posted as they shared the video on Instagram. In the video, Sai Tirumalaneedi is seen making the washing machine using tiny parts. Once he finishes the device, complete with a switch and a small pipe, he puts it to the test.

As the video progresses, Sai Tirumalaneedi is seen putting a piece of cloth, water, and washing detergent into the machine. He then shows how it works. The video shows him taking out the cloth piece after it has been cleaned.

Take a look at this video of the smallest washing machine:

The video was posted a day ago. Since then, it has collected more than 5.1 million views - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further accumulated several comments.

What did Instagram users say about this tiny washing machine?

“Good job brother,” wrote an Instagram user. “That is impressive,” added another. “Sure it may not be practical, but it's still pretty cool to see,” joined a third. “India is full of talented people!” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this world record? Did the video leave you surprised?