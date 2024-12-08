Philadelphia couple breaks Guinness World Record as oldest newlyweds with a combined age of 202

Bernie Littman, aged 100, and Marjorie Fiterman, aged 102, have proven that love knows no bounds. The couple, with a combined age of 202 years, has set a new Guinness World Record as the world’s oldest newlyweds. This extraordinary achievement was officially recognised by Guinness World Records on 3rd December. Philadelphia couple, 100 and 102, set Guinness record as oldest newlyweds with a love story for ages. (Instagram/guinnessworldrecords)

A romance nine years in the making

The couple’s heartwarming love story began nine years ago at a costume party in a senior living community in Philadelphia. It was there that their connection blossomed, leading to a deep bond. Their journey reached its pinnacle on 19th May, when they exchanged vows in a heartfelt ceremony at the same senior living facility where they first met.

A lifetime of experiences

Both Bernie and Marjorie had lived fulfilling lives before finding each other. Each had been married for over six decades, only to lose their respective spouses. Interestingly, their paths almost crossed earlier in life, as both attended the University of Pennsylvania during their youth. Bernie pursued a career in engineering, while Marjorie dedicated herself to teaching.

Despite their rich individual histories, fate had other plans, waiting until their later years to unite them in an inspiring tale of love and companionship.

A ceremony to remember

The wedding was officiated by Rabbi Adam Wohlberg, who remarked on the couple’s endearing journey. “Most couples I marry these days met on some kind of dating app. I much prefer the old ways, where you live in the same building, bump into each other, and fall in love,” he told Fox News.

Four generations of Bernie’s family were present to witness the ceremony. Surrounded by loved ones, the couple exchanged vows under a traditional Jewish chuppah. Arriving in wheelchairs, Bernie and Marjorie radiated happiness as they embarked on this new chapter together.

An enduring legacy

Bernie and Marjorie’s story stands as a shining example of the timeless nature of love, reminding us all that it is never too late to find joy, companionship, and a partner to share life’s journey.