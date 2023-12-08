Canadian reporter slams body-shamer on live TV. Watch

A reporter’s reply to a man trying to shame her for her choice of clothes has gone viral. Leslie Horton, a 59-year-old traffic reporter, shared her response to the body-shamer’s email on live television. Global Calgary, a Canadian News outlet and the company Horton works for shared a video on X that shows her reply to the online troll.

The image shows 59-year-old reporter who slammed a body shamer on live TV. (X/@GlobalCalgary)

“Global News Calgary traffic reporter Leslie Horton responds to an email criticising her choice of clothes,” the outlet wrote while sharing the video. In the clip, Horton says how she is going to respond to the sender who emailed her and wrote, ‘Congratulations on your pregnancy. If you are gonna wear old bus driver pants, you have to expect emails like this.'

Horton calmly goes on to share her response and says, 'So thanks for that. No, I am not pregnant. I actually lost my uterus to cancer last year. And, this is what women of my age look like. So, if it is offensive to you, that is unfortunate. She wraps her response by adding, 'Think about the emails you sent'.

Horton told Good Morning America that she usually ‘ignores’ such emails but this particular one hit ‘close to home’. "It is a man [who] has been sending nasty emails for about four years now. It's been a pretty constant stream of emails. And when I got that email during our show, last Wednesday morning, I had a visceral response to it. And I was hurt, angry,” she added.

"And I was partly determined that I was clear that this was not an appropriate thing to say. The aim of the email was to hurt and humiliate. And shame me," she told the outlet.

Take a look at this video of Leslie Horton:

The video was shared two days ago. Since being posted, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated more than four million views, and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

How did X user react to this video of the reporter?

“Bravo. You handled this perfectly,” praised an X user. “Good for you Leslie, very well handled!” shared another. “Sorry, you have to deal with trolls Leslie. Keep being you and beautiful,” joined a third. “You're a cancer warrior and a champion for women everywhere! Keep doing what you're doing!” wrote a fourth.