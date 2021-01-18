Canadian reporter slides downhill unexpectedly during live bulletin, amuses netizens

Multi-tasking is no easy feat. Yet, one particular journalist from Canada has grabbed the attention of netizens for his fantastic multi-tasking abilities. Anwar Knight, a reporter with CTV News, Toronto skillfully reported whilst unexpectedly sliding downhill. The video of the incident is now amusing many.

The video, shared on Knight’s Instagram account, shows him in a live weather report bulletin. As Knight walks ahead while explaining the weather condition of the area, he slips and slides down a snowy slope.

“No sled - no problem! My downhill forecast went surprisingly well LIVE on @CTVToronto,” reads the caption shared alongside the video.

Check out the clip:

Shared on January 13, the clip has garnered over 2,300 views and several comments from netizens. People found the video very amusing and also lauded Knight for keeping his calm during the unexpected turn of events.

“Well that was executed flawlessly,” wrote an Instagram user. “You’ve created a new winter sport! Glad you didn’t fall,” said another. “Sliding right into the Olympic foot-sledding team!” commented a third.

What do you think of this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON