Canara Bank employees stage protest with 'beef fest' after bank manager allegedly bans meat

A group of Canara Bank employees staged an unusual protest by organising a “beef fest” after a newly appointed bank manager allegedly banned the canteen from serving the meat type. Bank employees protesting against the beef ban in a Canara Bank branch. (Screengrab (X))

Protesters claimed that the new regional manager, who is of Bihari origin, instructed the canteen not to serve beef, reported Indian Today.

Who staged the protest?

Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) staged the protest. Initially, they were set to protest against the alleged insulting behaviour of the manager and mental harassment. However, after the beef ban, the employees decided to celebrate a “beef festival.”

“A small canteen operates here, and beef is served on select days. The manager informed the canteen staff that beef should no longer be served. This bank functions according to the guidelines of the Constitution. Food is a personal choice. In India, every individual has the right to choose their food. We are not forcing anyone to eat beef. This is simply our form of protest,” the federation leader, SS Anil, told the outlet.

Independent MLA KT Jaleel reacted to the incident, praising the protestors. In a translated Facebook post, he wrote, “It is not up to the superior officers to decide what to wear, what to eat, what to think.”

The protestors showed their outrage by serving and eating beef and parotta outside the office.

Kerala has a history of protesting beef bans with “beef fests.” In 2017, after the Centre banned the sale of cattle for slaughter in animal markets, protests erupted in several parts of Kerala. They saw people organising and celebrating “beef festivals.”

(HT.com has reached out to Canara Bank, this report will be updated once the bank replies.)