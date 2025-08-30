Gurugram: Private bank official held for leaking customer’s credit card data

An assistant manager of a private bank posted at the regional office in Pune was arrested on Thursday for allegedly leaking personal data of the credit card holders of his financial firm to third-party sources, police said on Friday. The suspect was identified as Vaibhav, 30, is a resident of Jharkhand’s Jhumri Telaiya. He was posted in the credit card processing unit of the bank. (Representational image)

Police said that Vaibhav had leaked data of more than 20,000 credit card holders of his bank till now from November last year.

Inspector Amit Kumar, station house officer of Cybercrime police station (east), said all the data was being passed on to Saurabh Dwivedi, 28, who was also a manager in credit card division of another private bank in Pune.

“Saurabh was further passing on the information to Sharad Kumar, 32, who owned a call centre private and public sector banks in Pune for the last several years for boosting sales of their credit cards,” he said.

Inspector Kumar said that Saurabh’s bank was also a client of the call centre. “Saurabh used to work as a liaison officer between his bank and the call centre. He had earlier worked with Vaibhav,” he said.

ACP (cybercrime) Priyanshu Dewan said that Saurabh roped in Vaibhav to provide his bank’s credit card holder data for calling.

“For leaking one phone number, Vaibhav used to get ₹1. Though he said that he had leaked only a few numbers, we estimate that at least 15,000 to 20,000 customers of the bank must have been affected from the data breach,” Dewan said.

Dewan said that they had arrested the call centre owner a fortnight back and Dwivedi three days back from Pune. “On Dwivedi’s confession, Vaibhav was arrested on Thursday,” he said.

Police said the entire scam came to light when a 50-year-old resident of Gurugram got an FIR registered at Cybercrime police station (east) on January 13 this year about receiving multiple calls for purchasing credit cards of different banks and soon after he had purchased a card from the bank in which Vaibhav worked.

Vaibhav will be taken on police remand for further interrogation to ascertain if more people are involved in this scam.