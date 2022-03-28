Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cardi B takes daughter Kulture to Disneyland, bodyguard gets on ride with them. Twitter reacts

In this video posted on Twitter, one can see how Cardi B and her daughter Kulture enjoy a ride at Disneyland with their security guards as well.
Cardi B and her daughter Kulture enjoy a ride at Disneyland with their security guard. (twitter/@DunksR4us)
Published on Mar 28, 2022 12:18 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

American rapper Cardi B was recently seen at Disneyland. She was spotted with her three-year-old daughter Kulture and two of her bodyguards. In the clip, they can all be seen taking a spin in the famous Mad Tea Party ride. But what has sent Twitter into a frenzy is the expression on part of the security guard.

The video was uploaded on Twitter with a caption that reads, “My girl met @iamcardib @Disneyland and the bodyguard looks all business in those teacups!” In the caption, he tagged both the artist and the official handle of Disneyland.

Watch the funny video right here:

The video has been posted on Twitter on March 27 and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop laughing at this hilarious incident and the bodyguard’s expression. The video of Cardi B and Kulture has also received more than 6.6 million views so far.

Twitter users, of course, had to make the best use of this moment in order to flood it with memes and reactions based on this incident. Here are a few that will simply make you laugh out loud:

A Twitter user wrote, “Would've been much better if he was wearing ears and eating a churro.” “Tea Time is Serious Business,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “They look so serious in those colourful teacups.”

What are your thoughts on this video? Would you have a similar expression if you had Cardi B’s bodyguard’s job?

