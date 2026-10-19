Carrefour CEO says 50 stores and over 1,500 shops damaged during riots in France: 'Nothing can justify such violence'

“Nothing can justify such violence,” Bompard wrote on X in French. "Those who attack the work tools of courageous entrepreneurs and their teams in this way must face an uncompromising response,” he continued.

Taking to X, Alexandre Bompard condemned the violence and called for stronger protection for businesses after demonstrations against the rising cost of living and deteriorating public services escalated into clashes, vandalism and looting across several French cities.

The CEO of Carrefour, one of France’s largest supermarket chains and among the world’s biggest retailers, has said that 50 of its stores were targeted during riots that swept across France on Saturday.

Bompard said that around 1,500 other shops were also damaged during the unrest, which saw protesters target businesses, public buildings and storefronts. He described the violence as “unacceptable” and called for faster compensation procedures for affected shopkeepers.

“The cost of the repairs will amount to more than 10 million euros, and our shopkeepers need an acceleration of compensation procedures, as in the case of natural disasters,” he said.

(Also Read: France protests ‘felt like war,’ say citizens as Macron slams ‘unrestrained violence’, blames far-left groups for unrest)

France protests France witnessed one of its worst bouts of unrest in years after demonstrations over rising living costs and declining public services turned violent in several cities. More than half a million people joined marches on Saturday, while some groups looted shops, damaged property and clashed with police.

Photos and videos from Paris and other cities showed large crowds, burning cars and wrecked storefronts. Supermarkets, pharmacies, clothing stores and luxury boutiques were among the businesses affected by the unrest.

In Paris, confrontations between protesters and police escalated, with officers firing tear gas as tensions mounted.

The historic town hall in Limoges also suffered extensive damage after a fire broke out during Saturday's unrest. The 19th-century building's roof collapsed onto its lower floors, while its clock tower fell in a blaze.

(Also Read: Apple, Louis Vuitton, Hermès stores looted as cost-of-living protests turn violent across France)

French President appeals for calm after unrest Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said on X that 600 police officers were injured during the unrest and that more than 2,000 people were arrested. Police subsequently patrolled affected areas as authorities assessed the damage and clean-up operations began in cities hit by vandalism and looting.

President Emmanuel Macron appealed for calm following the violence, distinguishing between peaceful demonstrators and those responsible for destruction. He said that the government would take action to protect public buildings and local businesses.