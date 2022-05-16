Cat 'attends' college lecture, sleeps peacefully in class. Watch cute video

Do you remember some of the lectures that you attended during college and they were sometimes so boring that you felt like falling asleep right then and there? Well, unlucky for you that you aren't a catto! Because this kitty definitely did not find it difficult at all to be fast asleep during a college lecture.

This adorable video of a cat that has been shared on Reddit, has been making netizens laugh out loud and go ‘aww’ - both at the same time. It opens to show how a cat is lying down on top of the surface of a table at a lecture in a college classroom. Several students can be seen sitting in the classroom like nothing out of the ordinary is happening there.

The video has been shared on the subReddit named r/cat. “He is my upperclassman,” reads the caption to this hilariously adorable cat video. The caption is complete with the emoji of a laughing face. There is a chance that this video of a very sleepy cat in a college classroom might make you feel a little sleepy yourself!

So watch the cute cat video at your own risk:

The video was published two days ago on Reddit and has already gotten more than 2,500 upvotes. It has also garnered numerous comments from cat lovers who couldn't get enough of this particular moment.

“I’d sit next to him,” posted a Reddit user. “Omg the back paw stretchies are my favourite!” reads a comment from yet another individual. “Well, he is a cutie, but sleeping in class? Your teacher is not much of a disciplinarian!” wrote a third.

What do you think about this very sleepy cat?