Cat brings cash to its human, netizens say, 'you trained him well'

Videos that document the cats' various antics are really entertaining to watch. From a cat knocking on the door to playing tic-tac-toe, such clips always bring a smile to our faces. Now one such kitten video has gone viral on social media and is becoming a source of joy for many people. Chances are this clip will bring a smile to your face too.

In a video shared by Reddit user u/Resident_Code3062, you can see a cat bringing cash to its human parent! Yes you read that right. "Cashing in to help pay for his treats," read the caption of the post. The video begins to show a cat approaching its pet parent and keeping something on the ground. When the person picks it up, he discovers a dollar.

Take a look at the video below:

This video was shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over 8,000 times and has several comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "Awww what a team player in the scheme of family finances. Did he place a special order? Wouldn't it be great if you explained the impact of inflation on family spending and he ponied up an extra fifty!" A second wrote, "The voice of this kitty is the highlight of the video for me, he is magical." A third joked, "You trained him well. You should befriend crows, my friend."

