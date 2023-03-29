Kitten reacts as pet mom asks it not to jump from bed

Are you looking for a cat video that can leave you smiling? Then, here is a clip that may leave you very happy. The video shows the reaction of a kitten after its pet mom asks it not to jump from bed. Captioned, “Don’t discourage me,” the video is too cute to miss. The image shows the kitten whose pet mom asked it not to jump from the bed.(Reddit/@nikamats)

The Reddit video opens to show a kitten standing on a bed. The animal then slowly goes towards the edge of the bed and prepares to jump. At that very moment, its pet mom asks it to stop. Though the kitten stops, the little creature loudly reacts to this interruption.

Take a look at the video:

The post was shared about 21 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 900 upvotes and the numbers are quickly increasing. Additionally, the video has received tons of comments from people.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted:

“I laughed so hard, ty!” expressed a Twitter user. “Ma'am, first of all, how dare you,” joked another. “Aww poor baby. Bad humeow, BAD!” commented a third. “You did this to me and now I am stranded,” wrote a fourth.

