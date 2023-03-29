Home / Trending / Kitten reacts as pet mom asks it not to jump from bed

Kitten reacts as pet mom asks it not to jump from bed

ByTrisha Sengupta
Mar 29, 2023 08:02 PM IST

The video that captures the reaction of a kitten after being asked not to jump from a bed was posted on Reddit.

Are you looking for a cat video that can leave you smiling? Then, here is a clip that may leave you very happy. The video shows the reaction of a kitten after its pet mom asks it not to jump from bed. Captioned, “Don’t discourage me,” the video is too cute to miss.

The image shows the kitten whose pet mom asked it not to jump from the bed.(Reddit/@nikamats)
The image shows the kitten whose pet mom asked it not to jump from the bed.(Reddit/@nikamats)

The Reddit video opens to show a kitten standing on a bed. The animal then slowly goes towards the edge of the bed and prepares to jump. At that very moment, its pet mom asks it to stop. Though the kitten stops, the little creature loudly reacts to this interruption.

Also Read: Mouse outsmarts cat chasing it in a hilarious way. Video will make you chuckle

Take a look at the video:

Cat orders dog to lie down
by u/outkastable in AnimalsBeingJerks

The post was shared about 21 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 900 upvotes and the numbers are quickly increasing. Additionally, the video has received tons of comments from people.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted:

“I laughed so hard, ty!” expressed a Twitter user. “Ma'am, first of all, how dare you,” joked another. “Aww poor baby. Bad humeow, BAD!” commented a third. “You did this to me and now I am stranded,” wrote a fourth.

Also Read: Cat switches light on and off without a care in the world, pet parent records video

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
viral reddit video
viral reddit video
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out