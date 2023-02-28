Home / Trending / Cat switches light on and off without a care in the world, pet parent records video

Cat switches light on and off without a care in the world, pet parent records video

trending
Published on Feb 28, 2023 09:47 AM IST

The video of a cat switching on and off a light was posted on Reddit.

The image is taken from the cat video recorded by a pet parent and shared on Reddit.(Reddit/@majedhazmi)
The image is taken from the cat video recorded by a pet parent and shared on Reddit.(Reddit/@majedhazmi)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Imagine you just woke up and suddenly you see your bathroom light getting on and off by itself. This is what happened with this Reddit user. Thankfully, however, they soon found out the reason behind it. It is their pet cat. Turns out, the cat created this momentary scary situation by flipping a light switch.

“Rise and shine hoomans,” the Reddit user wrote while posting the video. The video opens to show a person waking up and noticing their bathroom light. Soon, the person walks towards the bathroom. The video then shows the inside of the washroom where a cat is seen perched on a platform, near a washbasin, flipping the light’s switch.

Take a look at the video:

Rise and shine hoomans.
by u/majedhazmi in AnimalsBeingDerps

The video was posted some 20 hours ago. Since being shared, the post has received more than 28,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has prompted people to post various comments.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted:

“It's not time to sleep, it's time to RAAAAAVE!” joked a Reddit user. “If you wanna request a track you have to ask the DJ, dude. I'm just a lighting engineer,” commented another. “Oh my gosh kitty no! You're going to have to tape the light switch at night after this lol,” expressed another. “Ghost is hunting!” wrote a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cat video reddit video
cat video reddit video
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out