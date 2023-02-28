Cat switches light on and off without a care in the world, pet parent records video

Imagine you just woke up and suddenly you see your bathroom light getting on and off by itself. This is what happened with this Reddit user. Thankfully, however, they soon found out the reason behind it. It is their pet cat. Turns out, the cat created this momentary scary situation by flipping a light switch.

“Rise and shine hoomans,” the Reddit user wrote while posting the video. The video opens to show a person waking up and noticing their bathroom light. Soon, the person walks towards the bathroom. The video then shows the inside of the washroom where a cat is seen perched on a platform, near a washbasin, flipping the light’s switch.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted some 20 hours ago. Since being shared, the post has received more than 28,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has prompted people to post various comments.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted:

“It's not time to sleep, it's time to RAAAAAVE!” joked a Reddit user. “If you wanna request a track you have to ask the DJ, dude. I'm just a lighting engineer,” commented another. “Oh my gosh kitty no! You're going to have to tape the light switch at night after this lol,” expressed another. “Ghost is hunting!” wrote a fourth.