Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Cat can’t stop showering dad with love as he plays piano, video is too adorable
trending

Cat can’t stop showering dad with love as he plays piano, video is too adorable

The video was originally shared by Instagram user 'sarperduman' who rescues cats.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 05:51 PM IST
The cat named Fevzi in a still from the video shared by Instagram user 'sarperduman'.

Have you been toying with the idea of getting yourself a cat to give you some company during these tough times? If the answer is yes, this video may just push you further towards bringing one home.

Shared on Reddit, the clip shows a cat showering its dad with some affection while he plays the piano. In the video, the cat is seen sitting on the man’s lap. The cat continues to cuddle on the man’s lap, licks his fingers, plays with his hands all the while he plays the piano. The kitty even tries to grab his face gently at one point but the man doesn’t get distracted and continues to play.

It seems the cat didn’t read its dad's t-shirt which clearly says, “Do not disturb”. Or maybe the cat thought the message didn’t apply to it what with all its adorableness.

Watch the sweet video below:

Shared some 22 hours ago, the clip has received over 4,600 upvotes and several comments from netizens. While some couldn’t handle the cuteness of the kitty, many others praised the man’s piano-playing skills.

“I admire his ability to keep playing while the cat is rubbing on his hands. I have tried working with a cat wanting attention like that, it is hard to do anything accurately,” posted a Reddit user. “I could watch this all damn day. Sweet guy, beautiful, sweet cat. Nuff said,” shared another.

While the video is beautiful to watch, the story behind it is even more precious. The video was originally shared by Instagram user 'sarperduman' who rescues cats. He posted this video on World Stray Animals Day celebrated on April 4. “I think the best feeling in the world is to be able to change a creature's life this way. Every person with a beautiful heart should taste this feeling,” he wrote while sharing his experience of helping strays.

“This April 4th, I wanted to share my favorite video of my son Fevzi, who was kicked by a monster while living on the streets, was crippled, but recovered after long treatments and is now a loving cat… Love heals,” he added.

Read his heartening post below:

The post is flooded with wonderful and moving comments.

What do you think about this share? Did Fevzi melt your heart too?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cats pets viral video
TRENDING NEWS

Image of butterfly perched on table sipping water surprises people. Here’s why

Google honours American gay rights activist Frank Kameny with a doodle

CBSE cancels Class 12 board exams, people react with memes

Dog’s reaction after barking for the ‘first time’ makes people giggle. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Telangana Formation Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP