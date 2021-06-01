Cat can’t stop showering dad with love as he plays piano, video is too adorable

Have you been toying with the idea of getting yourself a cat to give you some company during these tough times? If the answer is yes, this video may just push you further towards bringing one home.

Shared on Reddit, the clip shows a cat showering its dad with some affection while he plays the piano. In the video, the cat is seen sitting on the man’s lap. The cat continues to cuddle on the man’s lap, licks his fingers, plays with his hands all the while he plays the piano. The kitty even tries to grab his face gently at one point but the man doesn’t get distracted and continues to play.

It seems the cat didn’t read its dad's t-shirt which clearly says, “Do not disturb”. Or maybe the cat thought the message didn’t apply to it what with all its adorableness.

Watch the sweet video below:





Shared some 22 hours ago, the clip has received over 4,600 upvotes and several comments from netizens. While some couldn’t handle the cuteness of the kitty, many others praised the man’s piano-playing skills.

“I admire his ability to keep playing while the cat is rubbing on his hands. I have tried working with a cat wanting attention like that, it is hard to do anything accurately,” posted a Reddit user. “I could watch this all damn day. Sweet guy, beautiful, sweet cat. Nuff said,” shared another.

While the video is beautiful to watch, the story behind it is even more precious. The video was originally shared by Instagram user 'sarperduman' who rescues cats. He posted this video on World Stray Animals Day celebrated on April 4. “I think the best feeling in the world is to be able to change a creature's life this way. Every person with a beautiful heart should taste this feeling,” he wrote while sharing his experience of helping strays.

“This April 4th, I wanted to share my favorite video of my son Fevzi, who was kicked by a monster while living on the streets, was crippled, but recovered after long treatments and is now a loving cat… Love heals,” he added.

Read his heartening post below:





The post is flooded with wonderful and moving comments.

What do you think about this share? Did Fevzi melt your heart too?