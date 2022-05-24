Cat does this while eating cantaloupe instead of taking a bite. Watch

On today's episode of ‘Which Famous Instagram Cat is Up To Some New Antics Today?’ - it is Coby’s turn. This furry cat who is known on social media, especially on Instagram, for its white fur and cute little day-to-day antics has gone viral once again. And this time, just like others, for all the right reasons as well. There is a good chance that this video will simply brighten up your day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video opens to show this fur baby sitting on top of a table and looking straight at the camera. But the cat can also be seen engaged quite keenly in eating a fruit out of its human’s hand. This fruit is a slice of cantaloupe that the cat simply cannot stop licking. It keeps licking the fruit repeatedly until the human's hand starts paining and they stop recording this video. Its caption reads, “How many licks does it take to get to the centre of a cantaloupe? We’ll never know. My mom’s hand got tired.”

Many people in the comments section, just like the caption, have pointed out the fact that the cat could have just gone in for a bite. But of course, this kitty must have had a logic of its own as to why it kept licking the fruit instead of going for even a tiny bite.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Take a look at the adorable cat video right here:

The cute cat video has been posted on Instagram just a few days ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop going ‘aww’ at it. It has also received more than 14,000 likes on it so far.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An Instagram user wrote, “Take a big bite! It’s delicious!” “So cute. I'm gonna ask my Meowmy to let me try dis too Coby,” read another comment from an Instagram page dedicated to a cat. A third Instagram user shared, “My cat Clarence is the same way. He likes watermelon too.”

What are your thoughts on this cat video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON