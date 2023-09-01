Cat engages in a fierce fight with its leg. Watch

A video of a cat engaging in a fierce fight with its leg has left people laughing out loud. Shared on Reddit, the clip captures how the kitty suddenly remembers that it has legs, and goes on to fight with its own body part.

The image shows a cat that ended up fighting with its own leg. (Reddit/@sco-go)

The video is posted with a funny caption on Reddit. “He fought the paw and the paw won,” it reads. The clip opens to show the cat lying on the floor scratching its head with its hind leg. Suddenly, the kitty stops and gets really surprised while looking at his leg. What happens next is bound to leave you chuckling. The cat gets up and starts fighting its leg. The video ends with the kitty giving up and accepting its defeat.

Take a look at this video of the cat fighting with its paw:

accumulated more than 1,600 upvotes. The share has also received several comments from people.

“Honestly this makes me laugh so hard!” commented a Reddit user. “High-quality derp right here,” joined another. “Absolutely hilarious,” expressed a third. “Puurrrrfect title!” added a fourth. “Superb, truly,” wrote a fifth.