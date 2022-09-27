Cat gets all excited upon being reunited with his feline bestie, runs to hug it. Watch

Are you looking for some pick-me-up content after a bad day? Are you looking for cute pet videos featuring cats? If the answers to the above questions are in yes, then look no further. Here's a cute reunion video of cat besties that has gone viral on social media. The sweet clip is likely to kick on the much-needed endorphins and make your lips curl up in a smile.

The video was shared on Instagram by a page dedicated to the cat Mando and his pet parent Steven with the caption, "Mando's best friend recently moved away, but they were reunited. Mando and Mookie forever." It also accompanies several hashtags, including #catreunion, #cutecats, and #cat. The sweet reunion video captures an excited Mando running towards its bestie Mookie to give it a warm hug. It also shows Mando giving Mookie some kisses.

Watch the viral video below:

The video was shared on Instagram four days ago and has since garnered over 3.6 million views. It has also received lakhs of likes and thousands of comments.

"Mando literally ran to hug his best friend," read a comment from an Instagram page. "When you act so excited to see your friend and that friend plays chill," posted another with a laughing emoticon. “Oh my goshhhhhhhhhhh!!! MANDO RAN TO MOOKIE! How sweet!!!!!” wrote a third. “Mando love his Mookie so much," remarked a fourth.