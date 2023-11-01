Cat keeps flushing toilet to see ‘swirly’ water, pet parent fails to stop it

It is a well-known fact that cats love to play with random objects like boxes or threads. However, have you ever seen a kitty whose favourite activity is flushing the toilet? A video posted on Reddit shows a cat that keeps flushing her pet parent's toilet just to see the ‘swirly’ water.

The image shows a cat flushing a toilet. (Reddit/@Jordens21)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video is shared on Reddit with a caption that adds context to the scene recorded. “She likes watching the swirly toilet water, not even hiding the flusher can stop her,” it reads.

The video opens to show the cat perched atop a cistern trying to remove a paper hiding the flush. Soon, the kitty succeeds in its mission. Almost instantly, the cat flushes the toilet and gets down to see the water moving inside the bowl.

Take a look at this video of the curious cat:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared about three hours ago. Since then, it has collected close to 1,700 upvotes. The share has also accumulated tons of comments from people. While some urged the pet parent to buy a similar toy for the cat, some expressed that the video amused them.

What did Reddit users say about this video of the cat?

“The cuteness might actually be worth the increased water bill,” posted a Reddit user. “My former cat loved to do this. It's pretty scary if you hear this the first time at 2am, and you live alone. The human was near a heart attack, but the cat had fun though,” shared another.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Couldn't you get some sort of swirly fountain for her to watch all day?” suggested a third. “Buy this cat a cat fountain,” wrote a fourth.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!