Human tries stopping a cat from pushing a pen, fails miserably

It is no secret that cats love pushing things kept on tables or shelves, but have you ever wondered what happens when a human tries to stop a cat from doing so? A hilarious video posted on Reddit captures a similar situation. It shows a person’s failed attempts to foil a cat’s plan. The image shows a cat lying on a table with one of its paws kept on a pen. (Reddit/@tommos)

The video was posted on Reddit. It opens to show a cat lying on a table with a pen kept in front of it. At first, the kitty casually rolls the pen on the table. A person gets ready to catch the item, in case the kitty pushes it off the table.

Understanding the human’s intentions, the cat pretends to push the pen a few times but stops at the last moment. The cat then rests its head on the table, pretending that it has lost its interest in the game. However, the moment the human relaxes - probably thinking that the cat has given up - the kitty proceeds with its plan of pushing the pen and succeeds.

Take a look at this interesting video of the cat:

The video was posted five days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 2,600 upvotes, and the numbers are still increasing.

The video has also prompted people to post varied reactions. From talking about the different antics of cats to expressing their opinions, people filled the comments section with funny reactions.

What did Reddit users say about this video of the cat?

“Sir Isaac Mewton, testing gravity. It’s just science,” joked a Reddit user. “Haha, really a clever kitty that throws it away when you are not ready,” posted another.

“I love this! Your cat timed it so well - proving to his/herself that they are the 'superior species'/boss!” praised a third. “That cat was just waiting for the correct time,” commented a fourth. “He makes all the rules,” wrote a fifth.