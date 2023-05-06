Cat left in confusion after dog starts spinning on the floor. Watch
A video of a dog confusing a cat with its unusual fight technique was posted on Twitter. The video will leave you chuckling.
Several videos on the Internet show the fights between cats and dogs. Some of these fights might be fierce, and others might just make you chuckle. Just like this video of a playfight between a cat and a dog that will surely amuse you.
In a clip shared by Twitter user @buitengebieden, you can see a fight between a cat and a dog. The video begins to show both of them standing and facing each other. Then suddenly, they both jump at each other to fight. However, within a few seconds, the dog starts spinning around the floor in an attempt to save itself from the cat. The cat looks at the dog in confusion. In the post's caption, @buitengebieden wrote, "Ninja dog."
Take a look at the video below:
This clip was shared just a day ago. Since being shared, it has been viewed close to 1.5 million times. The share has also been liked by many. Several people also shared comments on the clip.
Check out a few reactions below:
An individual wrote, "Floats like a butterfly, tap dances like Gene Kelly, that's a happy dog." A second added, "This just made my day!!! Thank you!!!!" A third shared, "That swirl kick was stupendous."