Cat lovingly hugs human. ‘Life goals,’ say people

A video of a sweet interaction between a pet cat and its human has left people saying aww. The video shows how the kitty hugs its human and displays affection by gently petting the person.

The image shows a cat hugging its human. (Instagram/@gupitaro)

The video was originally posted on the Instagram page called gupitaro, dedicated to the cat. It, however, captured people’s attention after being reshared on another Instagram page.

In the video, the cat is seen sitting on an individual’s lap. Then the kitty uses its front paws to embrace its pet parent. As the video progresses, the furball is seen petting its human too.

Take a look at this sweet video of the cat and its human here:

The video was posted on August 21. Since then, the clip has accumulated over one million views. Also, the share has gathered tons of likes and comments. People couldn’t stop talking about the cuteness of the clip.

What did Instagram users say about this cute cat video?

“They’ll only do this for 15 seconds, then ignore for the next 16 hours,” joked an Instagram user. “Such a sweet baby,” shared another. “The sweetest fur baby ever,” joined a third. “He is definitely in love,” commented a fourth. “This is what I want a kitty too,” added a fifth. “Life goals,” wrote a sixth.