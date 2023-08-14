Cat politely asks human to put down phone and pet it

Cats don’t always want their humans to pet them but when they do, they often find the perfect way to express their desires, and a video of one such cat is melting people’s hearts online. (Also Read: Cat discovers it has ears, gets utterly baffled. Watch) Snapshot of the cat and the man who was on his phone.(Twitter)

The video is posted on Twitter with a short yet explanatory caption. “Cat politely asking to be petted,” it reads. The clip opens to show a man sitting on the floor using a mobile with a cat in front of him. Within moments, the kitty slowly touches the mobile as if urging the man to keep down the device. When the person does that, the cat goes on to rest its head in the man’s palm.

Take a look at this adorable video of a cat asking its human for pets:

The video was posted on August 12. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated close to two million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received tons of likes and comments.

What did Twitter users say about this video of a very polite cat?

“I don't get politeness, I get warned. My screen time monitor,” joked a Twitter user. “Exactly What one of my cats does to me when I’m, excuse me, on the toilet and if I happen to be on my phone, which I shouldn’t be, my cat is letting me know,” added another. “Pet me, Homan! Stop living in that box!” posted a third, imagining the cat’s thoughts. “My cat is far far pushier about this if I am using my phone or the computer,” wrote a fourth. What are your thoughts on this video to a polite cat? Did it leave you with a smile?