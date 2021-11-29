Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cat plays harp before meals to remind human to give her food. Watch cute video
Cat plays harp before meals to remind human to give her food. Watch cute video

The video shows a cat playing the harp to remind her human about her mealtime.
This cat plays the harp quite well - at least for a cat. (Jukin Media)
Published on Nov 29, 2021 05:54 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

Remember Pavlov‘s dog who used to start salivating when a bell was rung just before mealtime? Well, the cat in this video is smart and understands conditioning almost too well. She has turned the tables and instead, before mealtime, plays a musical instrument herself.

Sushi, the smart kitty, is shown playing the harp quite well, at least for a cat, before looking directly into the camera, trying her level best to make it clear that she is hungry and needs food and attention immediately. She then tries to walk away just when the person recording the video, her human, tries very hard to suppress her laughter and fails.

The cat who is already smart, realises that the human is probably doing something more important than wanting to feed her and goes back to playing the harp yet again. Soon, her human asks her, “Sushi, are you hungry?” And she climbs onto the table instantly, as if to say - “of course, that’s what I’ve been trying to tell you!”

Watch the cute cat video right here:

What do you think of this smart kitty with a penchant for music?

