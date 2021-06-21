Cat reacts to its human eating grilled cheese sandwich, video is a must-watch

Watching a cat do random things or seeing how it reacts to different regular aspects of life is always fun. This video of a cat circulating on social media is among those. If you love cat videos, and you need something to better your mood on yet another Monday, this video is a must-watch.

Posted on Reddit, the video shows a cat reacting to its human eating a grilled cheese sandwich. The cat appears to shadow-eat as the human pulls apart bite after bite of the sandwich making strings of the melted cheese.

“Cat pretends to eat grilled cheese sandwich,” says the caption shared along with the video.

Watch the clip below:

Shared some 20 hours ago, the video has collected over 32,000 upvotes and several reactions. While most people commented about how cute the cat looks, many others asked if the cat got a bite of the sandwich after all.

“Since everyone thinks we are monsters, I feel like I need to address this again. OF COURSE we let the cat try some!! He sniffed it and walked away,” wrote Reddit user ‘ScottOHbot’ who posted the video.

Here’s what netizens posted about the video:

“My Lola does the same thing. She'll air lick and try to grab it, then just smells it, touches it, and says oh never mind, and walks away,” commented a Reddit user. “Cats expect right of first refusal. But so cute watching him shadow-eating!” shared another. “My cat does this all the time. She just wants to know what we are eating. Once her curiosity is satisfied she goes away,” posted a third. “Hands down (paws down?) one of the cutest things I’ve ever seen on the internet,” reacted a fourth.

What do you think about this video?

