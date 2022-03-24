Cat reacts to kitty playing a fish-related game on tablet. Watch hilarious video

A video involving two cats and a game on a tablet has turned into a source of laughter for many on Reddit. The clip shows the reaction of a cat as the other one keeps playing the game on the touchscreen device. There is a chance that the video will leave you in splits.

“He won't let him play in peace,” reads the caption of the post. The video opens to show a cat looking at a tablet and using its paw to tap on a fish appearing on the screen. With each tap, the fish keeps on disappearing and then reappearing again. Another kitty is seen sitting just beside the tablet looking at the cat playing the game. This goes on for some time until the second kitty does this.

Take a look at the video to see what happens next:

The video has been posted two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated nearly 20,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“The fact that the cat is having a great time playing that game made my day,” posted a Reddit user. “I actually think the tan cat likes seeing the fish and is annoyed that they are disappearing,” suggested another. “You can see the face change after the disappearance of the third fish. Storm was brewing,” wrote a third. “I got that game for my cats. One of them gently taps it from as far away as she can reach, and the other one sits on the iPad so the other can't tap,” shared a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?