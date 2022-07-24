Cat sits on Roomba, pretends like nothing happens even when it bumps into things

If you are a fan of cats or just of watching cat videos, then you are probably already aware of the fact that these creatures have a mind of their own, to say the least. One such whimsical cat has been going all kinds of viral on Instagram after a video of it has been shared on the social media platform. The video shows how the cat sits on a Roomba and simply goes around the room. However, this is not the only thing that has been making Instagram users laugh aloud: the cat maintains its composure no matter what this Roomba runs into.

“Not a single care in the world,” reads the caption that this Instagram video was shared with. The video has been shared on the page that is dedicated to two adorable cats named Delilah and Decklyn. On the page, they have over 26,000 followers who love to see exactly what these little cats are up to on a day-to-day basis. And this particular video is also guaranteed to make you laugh out loud and probably also go ‘aww’ multiple times.

Watch the video right here:

Since being uploaded on Instagram on July 15, the video has gotten more than 4.93 lakh likes.

On Instagram, one person admits, "So tempted to buy one just to see if my Ragdoll would ride around on it." "It's part of the ride," another user adds. A third response reads, "Hahaha when he hits the chair." Another writes, “That’s one way to get away around town!”

