Cat that grew up with dogs thinks it is a pooch too, ‘barks’ at human

A video of a cat’s funny antics has gone viral on X. The video shows how the kitten behaves more like a dog than a cat. It also captures the little one ‘barking’ at its pet parent.

The image shows a cat that thinks it is a dog. (Screengrab)

The video was originally posted on TikTok and later made its way onto X where it was reshared by several X users. Just like this post that is shared with a caption that adds context to what is happening in the video. “When your kitten grows up with dogs,” it reads.

The video opens to show a cat perched on top of a couch looking at the camera. The kitty then slowly approaches its pet parent recording the scene. At one point, the kitty looks at the human and makes a sound which is like a mix between a bark and a meow.

Take a look at this video of the adorable cat:

The video was shared a few hours ago. Since then, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated close to four million views, and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied reactions.

Check how X users reacted to the video:

“Cat barking,” posted an X user. “Hahaha, I have a cat like this, it's awesome!” added another. “This is so cute,” added a third. “How hilarious. It must think of itself as a dog. That meow - barking,” shared a fourth. “Bro forgot he is a cat,” wrote a fifth. Many reacted to the video using heart or laughing-out-loud emoticons.

