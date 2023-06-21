Cat turns into ‘goalkeeper’ while watching a football match

The Internet is full of animal videos that never fail to amuse us. From cats kicking the doors to dogs fighting over treats, several such clips bring a smile to our faces. And if you are someone who enjoys watching such clips, we have something that will surely make you chuckle.

Cat turns into ‘goalkeeper.’(Instagram/@fluffy_kittens)

In a video shared by Instagram page @fluffy_kittens, you can see a cat turning into a goalkeeper. The video shows a football match playing on a TV. As the players in the match kick the ball, the cat follows it and tries to stop it. In the post’s caption, the Instagram page wrote, “Meanwhile the goalkeeper caught it just once, she caught it 7 times. If that is not the definition of a legend I don't know what is ”

Watch the video below:

This video was shared a few months ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over three lakh times. The share has also received more than 1000 comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "He thought he was in the game." A second posted, "Finally, a way to enjoy watching soccer." "Someone should sign that one up right away," shared a third. A fourth expressed, "I once had a cat that would chase the figure skaters on TV. That’s what I love about cats. Constantly entertain us."

