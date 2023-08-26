Cat turns into trainer for its human. Watch

A sweet video showcasing a small cat has won the hearts of many on social media. It shows the kitty turning into a ‘personal trainer’ to help its human exercise.

The clip was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) handle Buitengebieden. This page often uploads cute videos and pictures of animals. Recently, they shared a clip of a 'Pawsonal trainer.' It opens to show a man doing sit-ups, and just behind the man, a kitty can be seen ‘supporting’ him. (Also Read: Meet Altair, the cat with the world's longest tail)

This post was shared just a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than 12 million times. Many have also liked and commented on the video.

An individual wrote, "This little kitten is all about those sit-up gains. Kitten Coach in the house! Cutie, I say!"

A second added, "Sweet little golden nugget!" "Awww what a cute little helper," expressed a third. A fourth commented, "That’s a good training partner." A fifth said, "That’s one strong kitten."

