Cat turns tables on human, teases man with its toy. Watch

The videos that show pet parents teasing their cat babies with toys are all over social media. In a delightful twist of roles, a playful cat managed to turn the tables on its human and teased a man using its toy. A video of this adorably hilarious moment was shared online. It has left people chuckling and may make you laugh out loud too.

The image shows a cat teasing its human.(Screengrab (Instagram))

The video is posted on an Instagram page with a caption that reads, “It’s your turn now.” The video opens to show a man sitting on a couch with a cat standing on its backrest. A toy is also seen attached to the backrest. Throughout the video, the cat keeps on moving the toy in front of the man as if to tease him.

Take a look at the video:

Did that video leave you laughing? Well, you are not alone. The hilarious video also prompted netizens to take to the comments section and share funny comments. A few also tried imaging the cat’s thoughts.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“So they started ruling the earth. I guess,” posted an Instagram user, referencing a famous joke that cats will dominate the world one day. “Who is the cat now,” commented another. “It’s payback,” added a third. “Do you like that huh? Do you?” wrote a fourth.

The video was posted on April 25. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 7.5 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered more than 41,000 likes.

