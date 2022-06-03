Cat waits every day for her human to put on her cartoons. Watch adorable video

Cat videos are really satisfying to watch as they lift our mood and make us happy. Just like this video where a cat waits every day for her human to put on her favourite cartoons. The adorable video is winning hearts online.

The Instagram page ellawatchestv_ shared the video. The page is dedicated to three cats -- Ella, Jovie, and Emily. The video opens to show a cat waiting outside the TV room. It progresses to show an impatient cat sitting on a chair demanding her human to put on her cartoons. When her human changes the channel to put on her favourite cartoon, she is engrossed in her TV show. Towards the end of the video, the kitty is seen enjoying the cartoon. “Max and Ruby,” reads the caption of the video.

Watch the cute video below:

The video shared a week ago has received over 412,000 views and 28,200 likes. The share has prompted people to express their thoughts in the comments section.

“I can’t get over how much she loves TV!!! So freaking cute and funny!” commented an individual. “Her cute little face all engrossed...I love her,” posted another. “She is so adorable,” expressed a third. “So cute!” posted a fourth with a heart emoticon. “Could you teach her to press the tv on button on the remote?” requested an Instagram user.

What are your thoughts on this adorable cat video?

