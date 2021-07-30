Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cat watching Olympic event with apt attention intrigues people. Watch

In the videos, the cat is seen sitting in front of a television showing a gymnastic event.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 07:40 PM IST
The image shows the cat looking at a Tv screen.(Instagram/@teenybellinitheprettypittie)

The ongoing Tokyo Olympics, which started after months of delay due to the ongoing pandemic, has captured the attention of audience from across the globe. Turns out, it’s not just humans who are fans of this sporting event, it also intrigues cats – or at least this one as per these videos. Shared on Instagram, the clips show a cat watching an Olympic event with rapt attention.

In the videos, the cat is seen sitting in front of a television showing a gymnastic event. At one point, in one of the videos, the cat even puts its paw on the screen.

Take a look at the amazing videos:

The clips, since being shared, have gathered nearly 4,500 likes. The post has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“What a great start to my day! You should forward this to the Olympics,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is awesome,” expressed another. “Haha, too cute,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

instagram

