Cat won’t leave its brother alone, keeps annoying kitty

Do you have siblings who end up bothering you for no good reason? Then here is a cat video that may seem extremely relatable to you. The video shows a cat refusing to leave its brother alone. There is a possibility that the video will leave you chuckling too.

The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows a cat irritating its brother.(Instagram/@indirathebengal)

The video was originally posted on an Instagram page dedicated to the cats named Indira and Jabari. It, however, captured people’s attention after being re-shared on another Insta page. The video opens to show a kitty inside a cat exercise wheel. Within moments, its brother enters the scene and starts irritating the kitty.

Take a look at the video to see what happens next:

The video was posted about earlier this month on April 3. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than one million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered several likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Can’t run away fast enough!!!” expressed an Instagram user. “The poor guy,” posted another. “That’s so funny,” joined a third. “So cute,” wrote a fourth. What are your thoughts on the video showing the two adorable cats?