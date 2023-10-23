Cat won’t let anyone touch its dog friend, keeps hugging pooch

In a fur-tastic twist, a cat recently showed a heartwarming - and a tad bit hilarious - exception to the common cat-and-dog rivalry. How? The cat got very protective while hugging a dog and became angry with its human who tried to pet the pooch.

The image shows a cat hugging a dog. (X/@Yoda4ever)

The video is posted on X with a simple caption that reads, “Do not touch.” The clip opens to show a dog sitting on the floor with a cat hugging one of its legs. Initially, the cat sleeps peacefully without moving, but as soon as a human tries petting the dog, the kitty reacts. Using its paw, the cat pushes away the person’s hand.

Take a look at this hilariously adorable video:

The video was posted on October 2. Since then, it has gathered nearly five lakh views, and the numbers are increasing. The share has also received close to 18,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

What did X users say about this video of the cat and dog?

“Cat be like, ‘No, my doggie. Mine’,” posted an X user, imagining the cat’s thoughts. “Go away, my puppy,” shared another. “Get back. He's mine. All mine. See, I even bit him and he just smiled. He loves me,” expressed a third.

“Aww such an adorably precious friendship of an adorably fluffy dog and an overprotective kitty,” commented a fourth. “Do not touch my doggy,” wrote a fifth.

