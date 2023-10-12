Cat's dramatic rescue from a cellphone tower leaves people shocked

After a cat was discovered trapped inside the base of a cellphone tower in San Antonio in the USA, animal care officials immediately rushed to rescue it.

Cat trapped inside cellphone tower. (Facebook/@City of San Antonio Animal Care Services)

City of San Antonio Animal Care Services took to Facebook to detail the incident. In the post they shared, the cat named Mark was rescued by dedicated Animal Care Officer Cortez and an individual called M.

"The incident unfolded when Mr M spotted Mark trapped within the tower's confines. His discovery was made even more unsettling by the presence of animal remains beside him. Fearing for Mark's safety, Mr M urgently reached out to 3-1-1, seeking immediate assistance. Responding promptly, Animal Care Officer Cortez arrived at the scene, and together, they embarked on a challenging mission to ensure Mark's safety and extraction," wrote the page on Facebook.

They further added, “With utmost care, they managed to secure the distressed feline and transported him in a secure carrier to the Animal Emergency Room. Given the uncertain circumstances and Mark's prolonged confinement, a medical evaluation was necessary. Thankfully, Mark seemed to be in good health. His physical resilience was a silver lining in an otherwise perplexing situation. Mark was then transferred to ACS, where he received the attention and support to ensure he was okay. ACS's veterinary team diligently monitored Mark, both physically and emotionally, during this critical period.”

Take a look at the post shared on Facebook here:

This post was shared on October 8. Since being posted, it has been liked close to 300 times. The share has also received several comments.

Here's what people are saying about this post:

An individual wrote, "Thank you both for saving this kitty."

"Thank you! What wonderful gentlemen, and seeing a municipal shelter care for community cats is amazing," said another.

A third commented, "Thank you for all you do!"

A fourth said, "That's awesome!"

