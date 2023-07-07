Cats find perfect way to entertain themselves. It involves a recliner

Cats love playing with their pet parents, siblings or even all by themselves. These sweet moments of pet kitties are often recorded on camera and shared online. Those are the videos that leave people amused and entertained. At times, they have the power to teach you a thing or two. Just like this video of two cats shared on Reddit. The video shows the cats showing the perfect way to keep themselves occupied when there’s no one at home.

The image shows two cats and a recliner. (Reddit/@Julie-Davidson)

“This is how they have fun when no one is home”, reads the caption posted along with the adorable video. The video opens to show two cats in a room. One of the cats is seen sitting comfortably in a recliner and the other one is seen moving it. This goes on for the rest of the videos and the kitties look quite satisfied enjoying this new game.

Take a look at the video of the two cats:

Did the video leave you amused? Well, you’re not alone. Several Reddit users took to the comments section of the video to share their reactions.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted to the video of the cats:

“I love this so much,” shared a Reddit user. “ That’s why I love cats,” added another. “Hahahah, how selfless of him,” joined a third. “And they say free energy isn’t a thing,” joked a fourth. “Favourite thing I’ve seen today. Thank you,” wrote a fifth.

The video was posted about two days ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated close to 6,600 upvotes. What are your thoughts on the video of the cats?

