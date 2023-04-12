Cats play badminton with human, video goes viral. Watch

Badminton is a sport that has fans across the world. While you may have seen several intense badminton matches, have you ever seen cats playing this sport? Sounds surprising, right? A recent viral video shows three cats and a human playing badminton.

Cats play badminton with human.(Instagram/@lian.shorts)

In a video shared by Instagram user @lian.shorts, you can see a man with a badminton racquet in his hand and three cats beside him. One of the cats is sitting on top of a dustbin. Once the man hits the shuttle, it reaches one of the cats, who then again hits it with its hands. Similarly, other two cats also jump to hit the shuttle.

Take a look at the video here:

This video was shared on March 25. Since being posted, it has been viewed over 5.1 million times and the numbers are only increasing. Many have even left comments on the clip.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "You are cheating, you didn't give them a racquet." Another added, "It's awesome lol so cute." A third added, "This is unreal." "The end is so funny," added a fourth.