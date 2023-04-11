Home / Trending / Slow-motion video of two cats fighting is super interesting to watch

Slow-motion video of two cats fighting is super interesting to watch

ByTrisha Sengupta
Apr 11, 2023 09:08 PM IST

The slow motion video of two cats fighting was posted on Reddit.

Slow-motion videos are super interesting to watch as they create a sense of suspense for viewers. Hence, most of the slow-mo videos go viral and leave people amazed. This video shared on Reddit is no different and even more so because it shows a fight between two cats. The video has left people amused and may have the same effect on you too.

The image, taken from the viral Reddit video, shows a fight between two cats.(Reddit/@nikamats)
“Slow motion duel,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show two cats perched on a table. Throughout the video, they keep fighting with each other. What makes the video even more entertaining to watch is the background score.

Take a look at the video:

Slow motion duel
by u/nikamats in AnimalsBeingJerks

The video was shared about seven days ago. Since being posted, the video has received close to 9,700 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received tons of reactions.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted:

“That was incredible,” posted a Reddit user. “That ending was wholesome,” commented another. “It's like Lion King all over again,” shared a third. “What a cinematic ending!” expressed a fourth. “Music is on point,” wrote a fifth.

cat video reddit video viral video
Live Score
