Cat gets utterly confused as bubbles burst and disappear. Watch

A cat’s reaction to bubbles bursting and disappearing has turned into a source of entertainment for many on Reddit. The video shows how the kitty gets utterly confused as the floating bubbles keep bursting. The viral video has already prompted people to post different hilarious reactions. Chances are, it may have the same effect on you too. The image shows the cat's confused reaction to bubbles.(Reddit/@1TimeT00Many 1)

“Confused by the bubbles!” reads the caption posted along with the clip on Reddit. The video opens to show two kitties looking at a bubble. While one of them doesn’t pay much attention, the other sees a floating shiny globe like object and instantly gets curious. However, as the bubble bursts, a look of confusion dawns on the kitty’s face and the cat keeps looking for it. This repeats every time a bubble comes its way.

Take a look at the Reddit video:

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 2,300 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received several comments from people.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted:

“Where did it go? What sorcery is this?!” commented a Reddit user imagining the cat’s thoughts. “I'm going to do that today, I feel inspired,” shared another. “Those bubbles are breaking the space-time continuum in your cat's brain! ‘Are you freaking seeing this, one second it's floating there, then it's gone, how is this possible… where does the bubble go when it disappears?’,” joked a third. “Stop, you're releasing fast invisible mice into your home!” joined a fourth. “I didn't know I needed this today!! Thank you,” wrote a fifth.

