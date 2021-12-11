Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Cats sit under blanket, watch cartoon. Video makes people say ‘Life goals’
trending

Cats sit under blanket, watch cartoon. Video makes people say ‘Life goals’

The video of the cats sitting under blanket and watching cartoon was posted on Reddit.
The image taken from the Reddit video shows the cats.(Reddit/@MarineSgtBlake)
Published on Dec 11, 2021 03:42 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

‘Life goals’ this is what people are saying while reacting to a video showcasing two cats. There is a chance that the clip showing the two felines chilling together will make you say the same thing. Also, it may make you want to do the same during your leisure time.

The video shared on Reddit is captioned, “Catflix and chill.” The video shows the two cats doing just that. The clip opens to show the animals sitting on what appears to be a chair with a blanket covering them. A tablet is also kept in front of them on which Tom and Jerry is playing. The cats are seen watching the cartoon intently.

Take a look at the video:

RELATED STORIES

The video has been shared about 12 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 5,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

“Life goals right here!” wrote a Reddit user. “I never thought I would be this jealous of cats, but here we are,” posted another. “Awww so cute!” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
reddit video cat
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Human Rights Day 2021
General Bipin Rawat
Parliament Winter Session Live
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP