Cat's sudden mood change makes netizens chuckle. Watch

A video capturing a cat’s sudden change in mood has turned into a source of laughter among Redditors. The video shows how the cat suddenly decides to nibble its human’s finger while getting pets.

The image shows a cat getting pets from its human. (Reddit/@KJongsDongUnYourFace)

“This interaction sums up our cat perfectly,” reads the caption posted along with the Reddit video. The clip opens to show a cat getting pets from its human. This goes on for a few moments until the cat suddenly changes its mind and decides to nibble its human’s finger.

Take a look at this funny cat video:

The video was shared four days ago. Since being posted, it has collected nearly 5,600 upvotes, and counting. Moreover, the video has also accumulated several comments.

What did Reddit users say about this cat video?

“Precisely two pets, no more, no less,” joked a Reddit user. “Three thou shall not pet, neither pet thy once. Then accepting we proceed to twice. Four pets is right out!” joined another.

“I think I might have your cat's sister. She'll grab and hold my hand towards her, lick it, then possibly remember she's a stray and doesn't do affection, only to then fall asleep still holding and caressing my hand,” joined a third. “Sometimes I pet my kitty, he bunny kicks my hand away and looks at me like I’m nuts because I stopped petting him. Man, I love him!” posted a fourth. “That is so cat,” wrote a fifth.

