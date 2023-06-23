Jealous cat refuses to look at girl hugging another kitty. Watch

Pet cats undoubtedly get jealous if their humans end up showering another kitty with love. One such incident is captured in this hilarious video shared on Twitter. This clip shows how a jealous and angry cat refuses to look at its human hugging another kitty. It is one of such videos that will not just make you laugh out loud but also prompt you to say ‘Aww’. The image shows a jealous cat and a girl hugging another kitty. (Screengrab)

The video is posted with a one word caption that reads, “Awwwww”. The clip opens to show a girl sitting on a couch hugging a cat. What is interesting to note is that another kitty is sitting beside her while looking away. Throughout the video, the cat refuses to look at the girl, even when she tries to appease it.

Take a look at the video of the jealous cat:

The post was shared on June 22. Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 1.7 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received close to 2,000 likes. People posted various reactions while reacting to the jealous cat.

Here’s how Twitter user reacted to the video of a jealous cat:

“Has jealousy ever been so dang cute??” posted a Twitter user. “And like that they are no longer friends,” added another. “Somebody is jealous,” joined a third. “So jealous,” wrote a fourth.