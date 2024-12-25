Caught on cam: Speeding truck driver drags two men on Agra Highway

In a shocking incident caught on camera on the Agra highway in Uttar Pradesh, a man was dragged under a moving truck while his motorbike remained wedged beneath it. A video of the incident, which has gone viral, captures the harrowing moment as the man, identified as Zakir, screamed for help while the truck continued to accelerate. The incident took place on Agra highway.(X/@Gharkakalesh)

The incident occurred as Zakir and a companion were returning home after a meal. Recalling the ordeal, Zakir explained, “We shouted for help, but the driver didn’t stop and kept dragging us along.” His leg was caught under the vehicle, leaving him unable to free himself, reported NAI.

In the 36-second clip, Zakir is seen desperately gesturing to a passing motorcyclist for assistance. Meanwhile, other motorists pursued the truck, managing to overtake it and bring it to a stop. A crowd quickly gathered at the scene, with some individuals confronting the driver and attacking him.

The driver was eventually subdued, and the bystanders worked together to push the truck and rescue the men trapped beneath it. Zakir, who sustained bruises on his face, was later admitted to the hospital for treatment. A bloodstained patch on the road, visible in the footage, marked the horrifying ordeal.

Take a look at the video:

Police officials have confirmed the arrest of the truck driver and have filed a case against him. A senior officer stated, “The video of this disturbing incident is being widely shared on social media. The driver is in custody, and the victim is receiving medical care at the hospital," reported NIA.

Another heart-stopping moment of road rage was captured on camera, showing a truck's aggressive manoeuvre forcing a biker to fall on a mountainous road. The biker narrowly escaped tragedy with no significant damage or injuries reported.

