‘CBSE result nahi, heart attack dena chahta hai’: Internet flooded with memes ahead of Class 12 results

As the CBSE Class 10 result date nears, nervousness among students is growing, prompting them to share their emotions on social media platforms. The results of the exams held between February and March are expected to be released between May 11 and 17, according to media reports.

The results are expected to be released between May 11 and 17.(HT Photo)

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Amid the fear surrounding percentages, Instagram is filled with complaints from students urging CBSE to release the results at the earliest. “CBSE result nahi, heart attack dena chahta hai,” a post on Meta-owned Instagram read.

“CBSE walo ko hmari copy check krne m itna time lag kyo rhaa hai, jbki hmne kam likh kr unka kaam aasan kr rkha hai. Woh bhi OSM k baad,” another post widely circulating on the internet read.

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The meme quickly gained traction among students who related to the exam stress and result anxiety.

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{{^usCountry}} Many students are also posting jokes about repeatedly refreshing the CBSE website, fearing low marks despite months of preparation, and imagining conversations with parents after the results are declared. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many students are also posting jokes about repeatedly refreshing the CBSE website, fearing low marks despite months of preparation, and imagining conversations with parents after the results are declared. {{/usCountry}}

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“Guys, sach bolu toh 12th ke result ko leke kaafi darr lag raha hai. Kabhi lagta hai sab theek hoga, kabhi achanak overthinking start ho jaati hai — kya hoga, kitne marks aayenge, kaunsa answer galat likha hoga, kaha marks cut honge. Yeh wait wala phase hi sabse zyada stressful lag raha hai. Tum log ka kya haal hai,” a post on social media platform Reddit read.

A section of users also shared relatable posts about checking unofficial result dates online every day. Others posted memes about friends pretending to stay calm while secretly panicking over their marks.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivya Kanojia ...Read More Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after. Read Less

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