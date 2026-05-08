‘CBSE result nahi, heart attack dena chahta hai’: Internet flooded with memes ahead of Class 12 results
Amid the fear surrounding percentages, Instagram is filled with complaints from students urging CBSE to release the results at the earliest.
As the CBSE Class 10 result date nears, nervousness among students is growing, prompting them to share their emotions on social media platforms. The results of the exams held between February and March are expected to be released between May 11 and 17, according to media reports.
Amid the fear surrounding percentages, Instagram is filled with complaints from students urging CBSE to release the results at the earliest. “CBSE result nahi, heart attack dena chahta hai,” a post on Meta-owned Instagram read.
“CBSE walo ko hmari copy check krne m itna time lag kyo rhaa hai, jbki hmne kam likh kr unka kaam aasan kr rkha hai. Woh bhi OSM k baad,” another post widely circulating on the internet read.
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The meme quickly gained traction among students who related to the exam stress and result anxiety.
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Many students are also posting jokes about repeatedly refreshing the CBSE website, fearing low marks despite months of preparation, and imagining conversations with parents after the results are declared.{{/usCountry}}
Many students are also posting jokes about repeatedly refreshing the CBSE website, fearing low marks despite months of preparation, and imagining conversations with parents after the results are declared.{{/usCountry}}
“Guys, sach bolu toh 12th ke result ko leke kaafi darr lag raha hai. Kabhi lagta hai sab theek hoga, kabhi achanak overthinking start ho jaati hai — kya hoga, kitne marks aayenge, kaunsa answer galat likha hoga, kaha marks cut honge. Yeh wait wala phase hi sabse zyada stressful lag raha hai. Tum log ka kya haal hai,” a post on social media platform Reddit read.
A section of users also shared relatable posts about checking unofficial result dates online every day. Others posted memes about friends pretending to stay calm while secretly panicking over their marks.