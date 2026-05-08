‘Gen Z doesn’t work hard' is totally wrong: Entrepreneur’s post praising employee’s sincerity goes viral

The user wrote that they had hired a Gen Z employee two months ago and found her “super sincere” and dedicated towards work. According to the post, the employee worked “with full heart” and gave her best once she became comfortable in the role.

A social media post praising a Gen Z employee has sparked fresh debate online about workplace stereotypes and changing work culture. The post, shared by an employer, challenged the common belief that younger workers avoid hard work or lack commitment.

The employer also argued that many misconceptions about Gen Z employees come from differences in communication and working styles rather than lack of effort. The post stated that employers need to “understand how they work” instead of expecting them to behave like older generations.

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The message quickly gained attention online, with many users sharing mixed opinions about Gen Z workers and workplace expectations.

Some users agreed with the employer and said younger employees are often unfairly criticised for prioritising balance and flexibility. One user wrote, “yes. We need to stop treating ‘asking for a work-life balance’ like a crime.”

Others pointed out that Gen Z employees are not very different from previous generations. “Gen Z are not some aliens why people act like they are from different planet or something,” another user commented.

Several people also highlighted how the current job market may be influencing work behaviour. “Most people now know getting a job is tough so probably are more careful,” one person wrote while responding to the viral post.

At the same time, some users said Gen Z workers tend to be highly committed only when they feel valued or connected to the workplace. “Thing with Gen Z generation is that they work hard & sincere or they just throw job and move on,” a comment read.