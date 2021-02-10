Home / Trending / CCTV clips capture lion entering hotel premises in Junagadh. It may shock you
trending

CCTV clips capture lion entering hotel premises in Junagadh. It may shock you

The lion entered the hotel in Junagadh premises and was spotted strolling around the area.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:09 PM IST
The image shows the lion strolling around the hotel premises.(Twitter/@Udayan_UK)

Videos of a lion entering a hotel in Junagadh, Gujarat has recently grabbed the attention of netizens. The incident that took place on February 8, according to the CCTV footage date stamp, was shared by Twitter user Udayan Kachchhi. The video has also been re-shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda.

“Lions in the city of Junagadh is a regular affair nowadays,” reads the caption shared alongside the post. The video shows a lion jumping over the gate of Hotel Sarovar Portico in Junagadh.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on February 10, the clip has garnered over 14,400 views and numerous comments. Netizens were shocked to see the animal jump the gates and expressed their concerns about the incident.

Kachchi shared two more surveillance footages showing the lion entering and roaming inside the hotel premises.

Here’s how people reacted to the incident:

What are your thoughts on this incident?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lion in gujarat junagadh
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP